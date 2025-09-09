Doña Ana County holds first Project Jupiter public meeting

The first meeting for Project Jupiter was held on Friday at La Mesa Community Center. The meeting was overflowing with community members, who asked questions and expressed concern - and support for - a proposed AI data center.

A presentation followed by breakout rooms was the agenda for the first meeting concerning Doña Ana County’s proposed $165 billion Industrial Revenue Bond for an AI data center campus, but things did not go according to plan as community members peppered presenters with questions.

In attendance were Borderplex, Stack and Doña Ana county employees. Borderplex consultant Jennifer Bradfute was among those answering questions.

“Our goal is to educate the community about the project so that we can see if the community wants to support the project. This is a great opportunity for New Mexicans," Bradfute said.

Most questions were about water usage, jobs, and overall impact on the environment and community.

Before the meeting started, Dominic Lucero was holding a “stop Project Jupiter” sign outside.

Abigail Salas "Stop Project Jupiter" sign outside public meeting

“What we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to give the community more time to get the full disclosure on how this project is actually going to be working. And also ensure that they're employing New Mexico residents,” Lucero said.

Attendee Daniel Nelson was in support, but had questions.

"I want to see it because of the jobs, but like, my question was - is, what’s going to happen if they pull away and leave? Will we be stuck with something? That’s one of the things I really am concerned about,” Nelson said.

County residents have three more opportunities to attend meetings and ask questions about Project Jupiter before a scheduled September 19th vote. www.donaana.gov has more information on the project.

Upcoming meetings:

Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m.

Doña Ana Community College Sunland Park Center

3365 McNutt Road Sunland Park, NM 88063

Sept.10, 6:00 p.m.

NM Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum

4100 Dripping Springs Road Las Cruces, NM 88011

Sept.11, 5:30 p.m.

Placitas Community Center

241 Monticello Drive Hatch, NM 87937