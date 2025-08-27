BOCC approve inducement for $165 billion for AI data center in Doña Ana County

Project Jupiter was the standout agenda item at the Doña Ana County commission meeting Tuesday. The resolution proposed that Doña Ana County issue industrial revenue bonds up to $165 billion to build an AI center campus.

The $165 billion is not money that the county will be investing or expected to pay back according to the county's bond attorney Chris Muirhead.

“That number ties to what the company anticipates to be the capital investment into the project,” Muirhead said.

Many attendees were against the project and held handmade signs saying, “You can't drink data” and “water for people not for a data center.”

Abigail Salas Protest against AI center

Las Cruces resident, Lindley Hornsby spoke against the project.

“New Mexicans need clean and safe drinking water, not another data center,” Hornsby said.

Sunland Park resident, Jose Ibarra was in support saying it will create more jobs and opportunities for New Mexicans.

“We need to move this forward. We need to stop separating families by not having the economic growth that we need. Please move forward with this inducement,” Ibarra said.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the inducement for the industrial revenue bonds.

Commissioner Susana Chaparro Voted “no.”

Commissioners will vote to approve the project in September and there will be a public hearing for the project on September 19th.