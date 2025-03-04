Las Cruces City Council pass three resolutions at Monday's meeting

On Monday, the Las Cruces City Council held their first regular meeting for the month of March.

On Monday, the Las Cruces City Council passed three resolutions during its 90-minute regular session. One resolution authorized the city of Las Cruces to accept grant awards for various city departments through an amendment to the city’s 2025 fiscal year budget. Those departments included the City Manager’s Office at Las Cruces Airport for airfield marking and striping as well as supporting regional air transportation services; and the Las Cruces Police Department Officer Safety Initiative to equip police cruisers with ballistic windshields. Another resolution passed amended the Fiscal Year 2025 Capital Improvements Program.

The third resolution passed authorized the filing of applications with the Federal Transit Administration for federal transportation assistance. Mike Bartholomew, transit director for RoadRunner Transit, explained that it allows the person in the position of the city transit director to submit, execute, and administer FTA grants. It amended the original 2002 title of the position in charge of the Transit Department to city transit director; and removes the reference to the specific FTA grant management system, which can change over time. After the council passed the resolution, District 5 City Councilor Becky Corran, who at one time served on the transit advisory board, congratulated Bartholomew on his upcoming retirement after 23 years as RoadRunner’s Transit Director.

“As a person, you have really focused on making sure that riders on RoadRunner and Vamonos service get the best the best possible service,” Corran told Barthlomew. “I have seen you supporting drivers and administrative folks to better themselves, and to praise folks that do really lifesaving work in our community. So I just wanted to take this moment publicly to thank you for the extraordinary work that you’ve done. RoadRunner Transit is extraordinary, and it’s thanks to you.”

The next regular session City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 17 at 1pm.

