KRWG-TV Daisy Blue on "KRWG Music Spotlight"

On the next episode of “KRWG Music Spotlight”, airing Christmas night at 9 on KRWG-TV, Scott Brocato talks with Las Cruces singer-songwriter Daisy Blue. Daisy discusses how she got into the local music scene through a weekly Open Mic Night, her songwriting process, and her upcoming baby. You can watch the full episode with Daisy Blue Christmas night at 9 on KRWG-TV.