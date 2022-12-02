© 2022 KRWG
KRWG News

Graduate workers picket NMSU campus

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
Scott Brocato
/
NMSU graduate students and supporters picketing

The graduate workers picketed in advance of the final union bargaining session of the semester.

Scott Brocato
