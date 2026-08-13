WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: The World According to Sound
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: The World According to Sound
The World According to Sound, created by Chris Hoff and Sam Harnett, is an immersive live audio experience that asks audiences to listen differently. Surrounded by sound, listeners are taken through recordings, stories, research, and unexpected sonic landscapes that reveal the world through the ear instead of the eye. Blending public radio craft, sound art, and live performance, the show turns listening into a powerful shared experience
WNMU Webb Theater
10.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
Chris Hoff
thewatsound@gmail.com
WNMU Webb Theater
1102 N Kentucky StSilver City, New Mexico 88061
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu