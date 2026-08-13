WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: President’s Chamber Music Series, Tommy Mesa
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: President’s Chamber Music Series, Tommy Mesa
Celebrated as one of the most charismatic and innovative classical performers of his generation, Cuban-American cellist Dr. Tommy Mesa brings technical brilliance and emotional depth to the stage. A recipient of Lincoln Center’s 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Sphinx Organization’s 2023 Medal of Excellence, Mesa has appeared with leading orchestras and premiered major new works for cello while expanding the instrument’s voice for today’s audiences.
WNMU Light Hall Theater
20.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
Tommy Mesa
WNMU Light Hall Theater
900 W College Ave, Silver City, NM 88061, USA,
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu