WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: President’s Chamber Music Series, Nomad Ensemble-The Long Breath

Nomad Ensemble presents The Long Breath, a chamber music program that highlights the expressive power of sustained musical lines, close ensemble listening, and the emotional depth of acoustic performance. Built around the intimacy of strings and chamber collaboration, the concert invites audiences into a reflective musical experience shaped by resonance, movement, and the quiet intensity of shared sound.

The program presents pieces for flute, violin, viola, and piano in various groupings throughout the evening. This 'modular' ensemble concept permits programming works for instrumental combinations that do not have large independent repertoires and so tend to be marginalized through no fault of their prodigious creative and expressive merit. Among the truly engaging pieces here are three fantastic works by women–Mel Bonis, Tatiana Nikolayeva, and Ester Mägi.