WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Distinguished Speaker Series, Mitchell Thomashow: Opening the Doors of Environmental Perception
WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Distinguished Speaker Series, Mitchell Thomashow: Opening the Doors of Environmental Perception
Mitchell Thomashow is an environmental educator, author, and sustainability thinker whose work explores how people learn, live, and make meaning within the biosphere. Through books such as Ecological Identity and To Know the World: A New Vision for Environmental Learning, Thomashow encourages audiences to connect place, climate, democracy, equity, and daily life. His talks invite reflection on how environmental learning can shape more thoughtful communities and institutions.
WNMU Light Hall Theater
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
Artist Group Info
Dr. Mitchell Thomashow
mitch@mitchellthomashow.com
WNMU Light Hall Theater
900 W College Ave, Silver City, NM 88061, USA,
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu