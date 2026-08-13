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WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Distinguished Speaker Series, Mitchell Thomashow: Opening the Doors of Environmental Perception

WNMU Cultural Affairs Presents: Distinguished Speaker Series, Mitchell Thomashow: Opening the Doors of Environmental Perception

Mitchell Thomashow is an environmental educator, author, and sustainability thinker whose work explores how people learn, live, and make meaning within the biosphere. Through books such as Ecological Identity and To Know the World: A New Vision for Environmental Learning, Thomashow encourages audiences to connect place, climate, democracy, equity, and daily life. His talks invite reflection on how environmental learning can shape more thoughtful communities and institutions.

WNMU Light Hall Theater
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

WNMU Cultural Affairs
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
wnmu.edu/culture

Artist Group Info

Dr. Mitchell Thomashow
mitch@mitchellthomashow.com
https://www.mitchellthomashow.com/
WNMU Light Hall Theater
900 W College Ave, Silver City, NM 88061, USA
,
5755386469
cultural.affairs@wnmu.edu
wnmu.edu/culture