Voodoo Glow Skulls and Nekromantix - Legendary Punk Ska and Punk Psychobilly Bands
Voodoo Glow Skulls and Nekromantix - Legendary Punk Ska and Punk Psychobilly Bands
Voodoo Glow Skulls and Nekromantix
Legendary Punk Ska and Punk Psychobilly Bands
Saturday, June, 6
Doors: 6pm • $20/Adv • $25/Door
Voodoo Glow Skulls meshes hardcore punk, traditional ska, tough guitar riffs and the Mexican music of their roots to create the prototype for the West Coast ska-core sound.
Nekromantix employ a lethal blend of punk rock and rockabilly with a horror-themed twist.
All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
$20-$25
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 EastSilver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com