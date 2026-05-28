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Voodoo Glow Skulls and Nekromantix - Legendary Punk Ska and Punk Psychobilly Bands

Voodoo Glow Skulls and Nekromantix - Legendary Punk Ska and Punk Psychobilly Bands

Voodoo Glow Skulls and Nekromantix
Legendary Punk Ska and Punk Psychobilly Bands
Saturday, June, 6
Doors: 6pm • $20/Adv • $25/Door

Voodoo Glow Skulls meshes hardcore punk, traditional ska, tough guitar riffs and the Mexican music of their roots to create the prototype for the West Coast ska-core sound.
Nekromantix employ a lethal blend of punk rock and rockabilly with a horror-themed twist.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
$20-$25
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com