Voodoo Glow Skulls and Nekromantix

Legendary Punk Ska and Punk Psychobilly Bands

Saturday, June, 6

Doors: 6pm • $20/Adv • $25/Door

Voodoo Glow Skulls meshes hardcore punk, traditional ska, tough guitar riffs and the Mexican music of their roots to create the prototype for the West Coast ska-core sound.

Nekromantix employ a lethal blend of punk rock and rockabilly with a horror-themed twist.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

