UUCLC Unitarian Universalist Church of Las Cruces Community Yard Sale
UUCLC Unitarian Universalist Church of Las Cruces Community Yard Sale
Back to School yard sale sponsored by the UUCLC members, friends and neighbors as fundraiser and social event. There will be furniture, tools, clothing, housewares, some appliances and a plethora of gently used items at bargain prices for the discerning shopper. Come early while the temperatures remain cool. There will be off street parking at the north and south side of the church.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Las Cruces
07:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Church of Las Cruces
575-522-7281
office@uuchurchlc.org
Unitarian Universalist Church of Las Cruces
2000 S. Solano DriveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-522-7281
office@uuchurchlc.org