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Unveiling of the Monumental Sphere

Unveiling of the Monumental Sphere

Be part of the unveiling of the Monumental Sphere, a masterpiece by artisan Héctor Gallegos that will become a permanent part of the Consulate's art collection.

Guests will also enjoy a special exhibition showcasing the beauty and craftsmanship of Mata Ortiz pottery.

Consulado General de Mexico
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso
9152040280
prensaepa@sre.gob.mx
https://fb.me/e/1AnRXtIhE

Artist Group Info

Héctor Gallegos Martínez
consulmexep@gmail.com
https://www.hectorylauramataortizpottery.com/hector-gallegos-martinez
Consulado General de Mexico
901 E San Antonio
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 533-3644
https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/elpaso/index.php/inicio