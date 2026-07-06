Unveiling of the Monumental Sphere
Unveiling of the Monumental Sphere
Be part of the unveiling of the Monumental Sphere, a masterpiece by artisan Héctor Gallegos that will become a permanent part of the Consulate's art collection.
Guests will also enjoy a special exhibition showcasing the beauty and craftsmanship of Mata Ortiz pottery.
Consulado General de Mexico
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso
9152040280
prensaepa@sre.gob.mx
Artist Group Info
Héctor Gallegos Martínez
consulmexep@gmail.com
Consulado General de Mexico
901 E San AntonioEl Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 533-3644