Truck or Treat at War Eagles Air Museum

This Halloween, the War Eagles Air Museum opens its hangar and flight line to families from across the Borderland for a Truck or Treat like no other! Kids trick-or-treat at vintage aircraft dressed up for Halloween, play carnival games for prizes, decorate pumpkins, and watch local pilots compete to drop pumpkins on a target from the air. Costumes are encouraged!

The pumpkin drop competition starts at 11:00 a.m. Entry is $25 per pumpkin. All pilots must sign in and register at War Eagles Air Museum before the competition. For questions, contact tomas@wareaglesairmuseum.com