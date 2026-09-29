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Truck or Treat at War Eagles Air Museum

Truck or Treat at War Eagles Air Museum

This Halloween, the War Eagles Air Museum opens its hangar and flight line to families from across the Borderland for a Truck or Treat like no other! Kids trick-or-treat at vintage aircraft dressed up for Halloween, play carnival games for prizes, decorate pumpkins, and watch local pilots compete to drop pumpkins on a target from the air. Costumes are encouraged!

The pumpkin drop competition starts at 11:00 a.m. Entry is $25 per pumpkin. All pilots must sign in and register at War Eagles Air Museum before the competition. For questions, contact tomas@wareaglesairmuseum.com

War Eagles Air Museum
$10 to $15
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
War Eagles Air Museum
8012 Airport Road
Santa Teresa, New Mexico 88008
575-589-2000
https://wareaglesairmuseum.com