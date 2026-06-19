This Trivia for Charity fundraiser is in support of Desert Blooms Grief Center, a local non-profit that provides grief support to children, teens and their caregivers. Join us for 8 rounds of trivia in everything from sports to TV, movies, music and more in teams of 4 at IceBox Brewing Co., with the Latin Comedy Jam's stand-up comedian Iggy Samaniego as our host for the evening! It is sure to be a good time and for an amazing cause as all proceeds will go towards our peer grief support groups for the children and teens in our community. Prizes and bragging rights will also be had!