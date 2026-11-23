Toys For Tots is a family, friendly bike ride to support the Marine Corps reserves toys for tots program. It is suggested to bring an unwrapped toy for a gift. The ride is 5K and kids are welcome. Starts from Mesilla Plaza at 11 AM on December 6.

Requested Items: New, unwrapped toys,books, games, sports equipment, art/science kits, stuffed animals for children ages newborn to 14 (with highest need for ages 10–14).

Parking: If driving to Mesilla, please plan on parking outside of the plaza area. Parking is available at Mesilla Town Hall, south on Avenida de Mesilla before University Avenue at Commemorative Park, and northwest of the church near the Calle de Principal and Calle de Medanos intersection