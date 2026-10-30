Tone Chime Benefit Concert for Casa de Peregrinos
Tone Chime Benefit Concert for Casa de Peregrinos
This holiday tone chime concert, presented by students at Las Cruces Academy, brings the joy of music alongside the joy of giving, with tickets by donation of nonperishable food items for Casa de Peregrinos. The concert will also feature singers and special guest performers.
For lovers of classical music, families interested in learning more about private schooling for advanced and motivated students, and fans of the clear, choral sound of tone chimes, this concert will offer a wonderful start to the holiday season.
Las Cruces Academy
Donation of nonperishable food item
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Las Cruces Academy
575-521-9384
director@lascrucesacademy.org
Las Cruces Academy
1755 Avenida de MercadoMesilla, New Mexico 88046
575-521-9384
director@lascrucesacademy.org