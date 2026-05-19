The Clyde W. Tombaugh Lecture Series - Launch Fever: From Desert Tracks to Artemis II by Ranimo Bush

Please join us to hear Ranimo Bush present “Launch Fever: From Desert Tracks to Artemis II”. What began on the dusty railroad tracks outside Spaceport America - watching Richard BransonÍs Virgin Galactic rocket tear into the sky - ignited a journey that carried me all the way to Kennedy Space Center for the thunderous, history \making launch of Artemis II. This is the story of how a spark became a full_blown launch_chasing obsession. Follow along with my journey: the sights, the sounds, the people you meet on the roadside, and why sometimes a telescope can turn a launch into an unforgettable experience.

Biography: Ranimo Bush is currently the Business Operations Manager at Spaceport America. She has been a space enthusiast all her life ever since she watched her first re-run of the original Star Trek in the late 60's.