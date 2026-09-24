The Black Angels w/ GHOSTWOMAN

Psych Rock

Doors: 7pm • $25/adv • $30/ door

Standing Show

Outside Venue - weather permitting!

The Legendary Black Angels are coming to the Whiskey Creek Zocalo with GHOSTWOMAN. They will be playing the entire album Passover!

Drenched in fuzz, heavy reverb, and dark 1960s nostalgia, The Black Angels have been leading the modern psychedelic rock revival since 2004. They are the absolute masters of dark, moody, heavy-duty psychedelic rock. Think driving primitive percussion, droning bass lines, and swirling fuzzed-out guitars.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

