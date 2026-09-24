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The Black Angels w/ GHOSTWOMAN - Psych Rock

The Black Angels w/ GHOSTWOMAN - Psych Rock

The Black Angels w/ GHOSTWOMAN
Psych Rock
Doors: 7pm • $25/adv • $30/ door
Standing Show
Outside Venue - weather permitting!

The Legendary Black Angels are coming to the Whiskey Creek Zocalo with GHOSTWOMAN. They will be playing the entire album Passover!
Drenched in fuzz, heavy reverb, and dark 1960s nostalgia, The Black Angels have been leading the modern psychedelic rock revival since 2004. They are the absolute masters of dark, moody, heavy-duty psychedelic rock. Think driving primitive percussion, droning bass lines, and swirling fuzzed-out guitars.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com