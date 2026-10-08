Symphonic Landscapes: New Horizons Symphony Season Opener

The New Horizons Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season with an afternoon of colorful, crowd-pleasing orchestral favorites. The program opens with the galloping energy of Franz von Suppé’s Light Cavalry Overture, then moves to the sunlit Spanish rhythms of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol. The concert closes with Antonín Dvořák’s warm and lyrical Symphony No. 8, inspired by the folk melodies and countryside of his native Bohemia.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted and help keep live music thriving in our community.