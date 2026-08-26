SWCOA & Friends Health Fair

FREE Community Health Fair – September 19

Join us for a day of health, wellness and community at the Serving Seniors of Southern New Mexico Community Health Fair.

September 19

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Alma d’Arte

This free community event will feature informative panel discussions, health and wellness resources, student performances, and more.

Attendees can also enjoy free burritos while supplies last, enter to win raffle prizes including a television, and participate in a food distribution provided by Casa de Peregrinos.

Come connect with local organizations, learn about resources available in our community, and enjoy a day focused on health, wellness and connection.

Admission is free and open to the public.