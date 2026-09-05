Stress Relief Through Arts: The Weight We Carry, an Annual First Responder Art Exhibit

Stress Relief Through Arts (SRTA) will present its Second Annual First Responder Art Exhibit, The Weight We Carry, September 12 through October 4, 2026, at the International Museum of Art. All are welcome to celebrate at the opening reception on Saturday, September 19, from 2–4 p.m.

The annual exhibit brings together artwork created by current and retired first responders and their immediate family members, offering the community an opportunity to experience another side of those who serve—not through uniforms or titles, but through what they create.

This year’s exhibit takes its name from the featured five-piece series, “The Weight We Carry,” created by retired first responder and SRTA founder Joanna Overton. The series depicts stages of responder stress and emphasizes the importance of caring for oneself as intentionally as one cares for others. The series is part of the El Paso Fire Department Wellness Center collection and will be on loan for the exhibition.

Through a variety of artists, experiences and creative styles, the exhibit reflects SRTA’s mission to encourage creativity as an accessible, non-clinical approach to stress relief, reflection and connection.

Stress Relief Through Arts is a creative wellness program developed with the first responder

community in mind. Through hands-on creative experiences, community engagement and visual storytelling, SRTA encourages positive approaches to stress relief, reflection and connection.

The International Museum of Art is dedicated to making art accessible to all, offering free admission, exhibitions of local artists, and a rich collection of regional and international artifacts. Thanks to the generous support of our members and donors, we continue to foster cultural understanding and promote the visual arts in El Paso.

Visitor Information:

Address: 1211 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 (Parking on Rio Grande and Brown St.)

Hours:

Thursday: 1:00–5:00 pm Friday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00 pm Monday–Wednesday: Closed

Follow Us:

Facebook: International Museum of Art El Paso

Instagram: @imoaep

Website: InternationalMuseumOfArt.org