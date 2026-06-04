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Stars at the Station

Stars at the Station

We call this event at the Railroad Museum a ‘star party’.  This event starts a couple hours before Sunset and those getting there before Sunset can view the Sun through solar telescopes. After the Sun goes down we will be using telescopes to show stars, constellations, clusters, planets & other impressive celestial sights, all from their reasonably dark parking lot.
We call this event at the Railroad Museum a ‘star party’.  This event starts a couple hours before Sunset and those getting there before Sunset can view the Sun through solar telescopes. After the Sun goes down we will be using telescopes to show stars, constellations, clusters, planets & other impressive celestial sights, all from their reasonably dark parking lot.

Las Cruces Railroad Museum
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
https://www.aslc-nm.org/
Las Cruces Railroad Museum
351 N Mesilla St
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005
https://lascruces.gov/arts-and-leisure/museums/railroad-museum/