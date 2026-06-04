Stars at the Station

We call this event at the Railroad Museum a ‘star party’. This event starts a couple hours before Sunset and those getting there before Sunset can view the Sun through solar telescopes. After the Sun goes down we will be using telescopes to show stars, constellations, clusters, planets & other impressive celestial sights, all from their reasonably dark parking lot.

We call this event at the Railroad Museum a ‘star party’. This event starts a couple hours before Sunset and those getting there before Sunset can view the Sun through solar telescopes. After the Sun goes down we will be using telescopes to show stars, constellations, clusters, planets & other impressive celestial sights, all from their reasonably dark parking lot.