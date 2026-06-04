Stars at the Station
Stars at the Station
We call this event at the Railroad Museum a ‘star party’. This event starts a couple hours before Sunset and those getting there before Sunset can view the Sun through solar telescopes. After the Sun goes down we will be using telescopes to show stars, constellations, clusters, planets & other impressive celestial sights, all from their reasonably dark parking lot.
We call this event at the Railroad Museum a ‘star party’. This event starts a couple hours before Sunset and those getting there before Sunset can view the Sun through solar telescopes. After the Sun goes down we will be using telescopes to show stars, constellations, clusters, planets & other impressive celestial sights, all from their reasonably dark parking lot.
Las Cruces Railroad Museum
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
Las Cruces Railroad Museum
351 N Mesilla StLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005