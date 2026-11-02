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Soup-er Dash 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

Soup-er Dash 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

New Date and Location Announced!
Registration is officially OPEN🏃‍♂️
Join us for our 2nd Annual Soup-er Dash 5K & 1-mile Fun Run, presented by MountainView Regional Medical Center
📆Saturday, December 19th, 2026
🕘9:00am-11:00am
📍Mesilla Plaza, Mesilla , New Mexico
All funds raised will help fuel our mission of providing nourishing meals to those in need.

To register and learn more, visit
https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/LasCruces/SOUPERDASHK

Interested in becoming a sponsor? DM us or email business@elcalditosoupkitchen.org for more information and sponsorship inquiries. We'd love to have you be part of this year's event! 💙

Mesilla plaza
30-35
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

El Caldito Soup Kitchen
575-312-9250
steven@elcalditosoupkitchen.org
elcalditosoupkitchen.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@elcalditosoupkitchen.org
Mesilla plaza
2170 Calle De Parian
Las Cruces , New Mexico 88005
https://www.mesillanm.gov/