Soup-er Dash 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run

New Date and Location Announced!

Registration is officially OPEN🏃‍♂️

Join us for our 2nd Annual Soup-er Dash 5K & 1-mile Fun Run, presented by MountainView Regional Medical Center

📆Saturday, December 19th, 2026

🕘9:00am-11:00am

📍Mesilla Plaza, Mesilla , New Mexico

All funds raised will help fuel our mission of providing nourishing meals to those in need.

To register and learn more, visit

https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/LasCruces/SOUPERDASHK

Interested in becoming a sponsor? DM us or email business@elcalditosoupkitchen.org for more information and sponsorship inquiries. We'd love to have you be part of this year's event! 💙