Shir Hadash in Concert
Shir Hadash in Concert
For over 20 years, Linda Sweenie, Glenn Philips and Randy Deutch have shared their unique combination of Jewish music and good old fashioned ROCK 'N ROLL with communities around the country.
listen to Shir Balev at soundcloud.com/oneeyedoxie
Temple Beth-El
$26 - $20
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Temple Beth-El
Artist Group Info
Shir Baleb
kimmicravens@gmail.com
Temple Beth-El
3980 Sonoma Springs AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88011
tbelcsocialaction@gmail.com