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Shir Hadash in Concert

Shir Hadash in Concert

For over 20 years, Linda Sweenie, Glenn Philips and Randy Deutch have shared their unique combination of Jewish music and good old fashioned ROCK 'N ROLL with communities around the country.

listen to Shir Balev at soundcloud.com/oneeyedoxie

Temple Beth-El
$26 - $20
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Temple Beth-El
tbelc.org

Artist Group Info

Shir Baleb
kimmicravens@gmail.com
listen to Shir Balev at soundcloud.com/oneeyedoxie
Temple Beth-El
3980 Sonoma Springs Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011
tbelcsocialaction@gmail.com
tbelc.org