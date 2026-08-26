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Sanctuary of Sound- A Therapeutic Sound Bath Experience

Sanctuary of Sound- A Therapeutic Sound Bath Experience

Step into a peaceful sanctuary where sound becomes a pathway to rest, renewal, and inner calm.

As the seasons begin to shift, this immersive sound bath offers an opportunity to slow down, release accumulated stress, and reconnect with yourself. Surrounded by the vibrations of percussion instruments, gongs, crystal singing bowls, chimes, and other pieces, you'll be gently guided into a state of deep relaxation and presence.

No experience is necessary—simply come as you are, get comfortable, and allow yourself to receive. Whether you're seeking quiet reflection, emotional balance, or a moment to recharge, this evening is an invitation to pause and restore.

Leave feeling grounded, refreshed, and ready to embrace the new season with greater clarity and ease.

Downtown Desert Yoga
$30
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Downtown Desert Yoga
303 S Alameda Blvd
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 647-9642
downtowndesertyoga@gmail.com
downtowndesertyoga.com