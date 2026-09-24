Rocky Horror Halloween Mash 2026!

Dance Party w/ Curtis Pink & Autonomic Pilot

Doors: 7pm • Free/by Donation

In honor of Tim Curry we decided to throw a Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Mash!

With Music spinning by DJ Curtis Pink and Autonomic Pilot

Gonna be a DANCE PARTY!

Costume Contest - Come as your favorite Rocky Horror Picture Show character - or come as you are or want to be. Prizes and Surprises!

Also, Dolly Loved Rocky Horror – so, be who you want to be – ‘don’t dream it – be it!’ And bring it to the Zócalo!

Dance around the Bon Fire - Cast a Spell. Make a Wish!

It's all about the fun and the ritual, the music and the dance!

Let's do it together!

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

