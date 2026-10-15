Renaissance Gone Rogue: FREE Family Faire
Renaissance Gone Rogue: FREE Family Faire
FREE Renaissance Faire with fun for the whole family! Immerse yourself in history through crafts, games, contests, food, musical performances, lessons, and more!
First Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Enchantment Historical Productions
5755231521
meberver@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Melody E Hagaman
mehagaman@gmail.com
First Presbyterian Church
200 E. BoutzLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005