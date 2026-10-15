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Renaissance Gone Rogue: FREE Family Faire

Renaissance Gone Rogue: FREE Family Faire

FREE Renaissance Faire with fun for the whole family! Immerse yourself in history through crafts, games, contests, food, musical performances, lessons, and more!

First Presbyterian Church
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Enchantment Historical Productions
5755231521
meberver@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Melody E Hagaman
mehagaman@gmail.com
First Presbyterian Church
200 E. Boutz
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005