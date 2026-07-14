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Red Light Cameras Live in Truth or Consequences

Red Light Cameras Live in Truth or Consequences

Red Light Cameras, a show-stopping rock band out of Albuquerque, kick off the Levitt Amp Concert Series taking place in Truth or Consequences' Ralph Edwards Park on September 10th. The songs are catchy, the hooks infectious, and the beats will have you bouncing. It's all the pop you need with some serious garage rock edge to blow you away!

Starting September 10 and continuing through October 22, 2026, MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.

Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
https://www.torcmainstreet.org/

Artist Group Info

Red Light Cameras
redlightcamerasband@gmail.com
https://www.rlcband.com/
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar Street
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org
https://sierracountynewmexico.info/venue/ralph-edwards-park/