Raptor ID Class

From wise old owls to powerful eagles, birds of prey (AKA raptors) provide us with some of our most admired icons. If you'd like to up your game on how to tell them apart from other birds and each other, you won't want to miss this. Mesilla Valley Audubon Society board member and hawk expert Daniel Horton will present this free class on raptor identification in the Creative Arts room of Las Cruces Village Senior Living, 3011 Buena Vida Circle, Las Cruces. The class is free and will focus on the birds we usually find in Doña Ana County.