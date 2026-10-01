Every person deserves affirming care that is both accessible and rooted in the understanding that our dignity is directly tied to respect for our identity, our wishes for care, and our care circle (chosen family, care team, and relatives). This is true when experiencing a medical emergency and especially while navigating end-of-life.

Those of us with the LGBTQ+, poly, and solo aging experience are at a higher risk for disenfranchisement and discrimination.

QUEERLY DEPARTING is designed to address the gaps and empower attendees and their care circle to make informed decisions that can protect them in medical settings, legal settings, and at end-of-life. Who are your helpers? What paperwork do you need? How do you navigate decisions if you are a solo-ager?

Part information, part paperwork preparation. Attendees will leave with a roadmap, resources, and templates. Plus, notaries will be onsite for those who are ready to update or complete their planning documentation.