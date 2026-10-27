Painting Animals. Demonstration by Sue Davis for the NM Watercolor Society's Southern Chapter

Join us when SC member and teacher Sue Davis demonstrates a preview to the workshop series she will teach in January.

This workshop will explore various ways to approach drawing animals and experiment with different mediums to create both realistic and loose renderings.

Also, Beverley will be bringing in art books for sale to benefit the Southern Chapter. Be sure to bring your cash and bags/boxes!

Our meetings are free and open to the public. The presentation will start after a business meeting.

We welcome YOU to come learn about the magic and beauty of watercolor and get to know our friendly group. Hope to see you there!

For info about the January workshop, see REG for SC Drawing Workshop 3: "Animals and More" with Sue Davis

