In commemorating 250 years of America’s independence, please join us as the Bureau of Land Management New Mexico hosts the “Organ Mountains Jubilee” on October 24, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dripping Springs Natural Area of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

There will be a variety of events for all ages. The event will include guided hikes in the first-person actor persona. Come listen to Mr. Van Patton himself as he talks about the history of the Drippings Springs Natural Area. More than 25 outdoor recreational partners will be on hand to provide information about how you can enjoy your public lands. There will also be a ‘Kids Fun Zone’ as well as food truck vendors on site. Country Music Artist Chuck Wimer and his band will take the stage along with local Las Cruces heritage rock band, Flat Blak. For more information, reach out to the BLM Las Cruces District Office at 575-525-4300. See the website for tickets and parking.