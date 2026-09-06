Opening Reception- Woz Art: A Solo Show by Michael Woznicki

The International Museum of Art is proud to welcome local artist, Michael Woznicki, for his first solo showcase, Woz Art.

His work is a reflection of his life, best described as "where the California Bay meets the Texas Border." It will be a fun, colorful, celebration of our desert cactus and wildlife, featuring over 100 original works of art.

All are welcome to the Grand Opening on September 12 from 3:00-7:00 pm. Woz Art: A Solo Show will be on view from September 12 – October 4. There will also be live painting in the gallery on Fridays during the showcase and a Family Day Market Day on September 26 from 1:00-4:00 pm. We hope you will join us to welcome Woz Art to the IMoA!

You can learn more and stay up to date with Michael by following him online at wozart915 on Facebook or wozart on Instagram. There you can see special, behind-the-scenes updates from his show, like his exclusively crafted beer brewed by the local Old Sheepdog Brewery!

The International Museum of Art is dedicated to making art accessible to all, offering free admission, exhibitions of local artists, and a rich collection of regional and international artifacts. Thanks to the generous support of our members and donors, we continue to foster cultural understanding and promote the visual arts in El Paso.

Visitor Information:

Address: 1211 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 (Parking on Rio Grande and Brown St.)

Hours:

Thursday: 1:00–5:00 pm Friday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00 pm Monday–Wednesday: Closed

Follow Us:

Facebook: International Museum of Art El Paso

Instagram: @imoaep

Website: InternationalMuseumOfArt.org