Notice of Public Hearing - Air Quality Permit Application No. 10883 (Agency Interest No. 41351 - PRN20260001) - Yucca Growth Infrastructure, LLC, YGI Microgrid - “Project Jupiter”

Hearing Date, Time, and Location:

The hearing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on September 14, 2026, and will be conducted on consecutive days as needed or continued upon order of the Hearing Officer. The hearing will be conducted both virtually via Webex (see the link posted online in the Department’s Calendar at https://www.env.nm.gov/events-calendar/) and in person at the following physical location in Sunland Park in Doña Ana County, New Mexico: Sunland Park Multi-Generational Center, 4700 McNutt Road, Sunland Park, New Mexico 88063. The hearing will have Spanish interpreters available on Webex.