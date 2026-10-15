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NMSU Learn-A-Palooza

NMSU Learn-A-Palooza

The Learn A Palooza. It's an event designed to engage families in STEAMH+ exploration, including participation in the NMSU Homecoming parade, indoor and outdoor interactive STEAMH+ and career exploration sessions, information booths, presentations, and games for K-12 students and their families, as well as community members in our local and extended communities.

NMSU Corbett Center Ballrooms
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NMSU STEM Outreach Center
575-646-3695
kelsey13@nmsu.edu
https://stemcenter.nmsu.edu/

Artist Group Info

angietht@nmsu.edu
NMSU Corbett Center Ballrooms
2795 S Locust S
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003