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Nightlife of the Desert

Nightlife of the Desert

Get to know the darker side of the desert...

Join us on October 16th to celebrate the amazing nocturnal animals living unseen around us. Enjoy our nature park with family-friendly crafts and activities centered around native desert wildlife:

Meet a live raptor and talk with an expert
Moon viewing with a telescope
Create a bat mask
Collect free trading cards

Asombro's Chihuahuan Desert Nature Park
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Asombro Institute for Science Education
575-524-3334
information@asombro.org
https://asombro.org/
Asombro's Chihuahuan Desert Nature Park
56501 N. Jornada Rd.
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88012
575-524-3334
information@asombro.org
https://asombro.org