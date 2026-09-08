Nightlife of the Desert
Nightlife of the Desert
Get to know the darker side of the desert...
Join us on October 16th to celebrate the amazing nocturnal animals living unseen around us. Enjoy our nature park with family-friendly crafts and activities centered around native desert wildlife:
Meet a live raptor and talk with an expert
Moon viewing with a telescope
Create a bat mask
Collect free trading cards
Asombro's Chihuahuan Desert Nature Park
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Asombro Institute for Science Education
575-524-3334
information@asombro.org
Asombro's Chihuahuan Desert Nature Park
56501 N. Jornada Rd.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88012
575-524-3334
information@asombro.org