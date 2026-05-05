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New Mexico UFO Crash Landings - MUFON at The Branigan Library

New Mexico UFO Crash Landings - MUFON at The Branigan Library

New Mexico’s Mutual UFO Network will meet in Las Cruces on June 6th at the Branigan Library. We discuss Flying Saucers and our local aerial phenomenon experiences. Join MUFON for a meeting of like-minded individuals with a common interest in sharing what we see in the skies. This free meeting is open to the public.

This Meeting: New Mexico UFO Crash Landings
Branigan Library, Roadrunner Room (2nd floor)
200 East Picacho Ave

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library (Second Floor)
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

MUFON New Mexico Chapter
860-324-7614
nm.mufon@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/324719058050213
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library (Second Floor)
200 E Picacho Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001