New Mexico UFO Crash Landings - MUFON at The Branigan Library

New Mexico’s Mutual UFO Network will meet in Las Cruces on June 6th at the Branigan Library. We discuss Flying Saucers and our local aerial phenomenon experiences. Join MUFON for a meeting of like-minded individuals with a common interest in sharing what we see in the skies. This free meeting is open to the public.

This Meeting: New Mexico UFO Crash Landings

Branigan Library, Roadrunner Room (2nd floor)

200 East Picacho Ave