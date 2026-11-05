Native Plant Society meeting

Please join us On Wednesday, November 11, 2026 from 6:30 - 8:30 pm for a for a conversation with Dr. Ivette Guzman, as she discusses ethnobotanical and medicinal uses for plants of the Chihuahuan Desert.

Dr. Guzman is an Associate Professor of Horticulture and joined NMSU in 2016. Her interest is medicinal foods in the Chihuahuan Desert. At three years old, Dr. Guzman’s family immigrated to the Texas panhandle from Mexico where her family worked as seasonal farm workers. With a drive to pursue education and an interest in science, Dr. Guzman earned her Bachelors in Biology at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Master’s degree in Plant Biology at Texas Woman’s University, and a PhD in Plant Sciences at New Mexico State University. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Plants for Human Health Institute at North Carolina State University. She serves on the board of the La Semilla Food Center. Her research and professional goals are to conduct interdisciplinary plant chemistry research and train students to use basic science to look at the big picture of agriculture, food and nutrition. When she’s not doing plant chemistry, she can be found making tortillas with her son, Terence, who is five and obsessed with Indiana Jones.