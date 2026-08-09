“My Artsy Summer” NM Watercolor Society Southern Chapter
“My Artsy Summer” NM Watercolor Society Southern Chapter
After a summer hiatus, the Southern Chapter of NMWS opens its new year with "My Artsy Summer", a chance for members and guests to bring paintings or sketchbooks they've created over the summer break, or speak of their art experiences over the summer. Members may also bring paintings that you've created after borrowing one of our DVDs to inspire others to learn more!
This is always a special and inspiring program to get reacquainted with each other and spark creativity and painting practice going forward.
We welcome the public to come to our meetings and get to know us and learn about watercolor. Hope to see you there!
Las Cruces Village
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NM Watercolor Society Southern Chapter
nmwatercolorsociety@gmail.com
Las Cruces Village
3011 Buena Vida CircleLas Cruces, New Mexico 88011