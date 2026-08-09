“My Artsy Summer” NM Watercolor Society Southern Chapter

After a summer hiatus, the Southern Chapter of NMWS opens its new year with "My Artsy Summer", a chance for members and guests to bring paintings or sketchbooks they've created over the summer break, or speak of their art experiences over the summer. Members may also bring paintings that you've created after borrowing one of our DVDs to inspire others to learn more!

This is always a special and inspiring program to get reacquainted with each other and spark creativity and painting practice going forward.

We welcome the public to come to our meetings and get to know us and learn about watercolor. Hope to see you there!