MVJBS Monthly Jazz Jam
MVJBS Monthly Jazz Jam
Performers and listeners alike are welcome to join us on the 3rd Thursday of each month for our FREE MVJBS Monthly Jazz Jams. Jams are held from 6-8 p.m. at Boba Cafe and Cabaret, 1900 S. Espina, Las Cruces. Learn more on our website.
Musicians and vocalists are encouraged to contact Miguel Torres, jam coordinator, to let him know you’re interested: mvjbsjazzjam@gmail.com.
Boba Cafe and Cabaret
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society
8054522789
Rasch@sbcc.edu
Boba Cafe and Cabaret
1900 S. Espina St.Las Cruces, New Mexico