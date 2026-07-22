MVJBS Monthly Gathering w/ Borderless Brass Band

Get ready to hear tunes from The Big Easy next month as the Borderless Brass Band joins the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society’s monthly gathering and performance.

The Borderless Brass Band, a six-member ensemble led by Chris Oliver, has been transporting southwest audiences to New Orleans since 2017. The band is made up of musicians who have performed professionally for over 20 years, many of whom are music educators as well.

Members include:

Rosemary Oliver, clarinet

Nick Flood, saxophone and vocals

Chris Oliver, trumpet and vocals

John Scanlon, trombone and vocals

Tristan Bouilly, sousaphone

Sean Kilkenny, drums

“From traditional swing to funk bumps, funeral dirges and jazz marches, the BBB is sure to make you feel you’ve been transported to NOLA,” says Chris Oliver.

Join the MVJBS on Sunday, July 19 and welcome the Borderless Brass Band to the stage at Alma d’Arte Charter High School. The gathering will begin with a 6:30 p.m. social, followed by a short society update and music at 7 p.m. Bring along a dessert or appetizer to share with other attendees!