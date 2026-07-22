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MVJBS Monthly Gathering w/ Borderless Brass Band

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MVJBS Monthly Gathering w/ Borderless Brass Band

Get ready to hear tunes from The Big Easy next month as the Borderless Brass Band joins the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society’s monthly gathering and performance.
The Borderless Brass Band, a six-member ensemble led by Chris Oliver, has been transporting southwest audiences to New Orleans since 2017. The band is made up of musicians who have performed professionally for over 20 years, many of whom are music educators as well.
Members include:
Rosemary Oliver, clarinet
Nick Flood, saxophone and vocals
Chris Oliver, trumpet and vocals
John Scanlon, trombone and vocals
Tristan Bouilly, sousaphone
Sean Kilkenny, drums
“From traditional swing to funk bumps, funeral dirges and jazz marches, the BBB is sure to make you feel you’ve been transported to NOLA,” says Chris Oliver.
Join the MVJBS on Sunday, July 19 and welcome the Borderless Brass Band to the stage at Alma d’Arte Charter High School. The gathering will begin with a 6:30 p.m. social, followed by a short society update and music at 7 p.m. Bring along a dessert or appetizer to share with other attendees!

Alma D'Arte Charter High School
$2-10
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society
8054522789
Rasch@sbcc.edu
https://www.mvjazzblues.net
Alma D'Arte Charter High School
402 W. Court Ave.
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005