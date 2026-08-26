Mutual UFO Network Las Cruces Chapter Meeting

***EARLY START TIME THIS MEETING ONLY **** Mutual UFO Network New Mexico Chapter has established a Las Cruces program

Deep Underground Military Bases will be presented Saturday Sept. 5th at 9am at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on East Picacho AVE in the Road Runner Room. The meeting is free & MUFON membership is not required. Enjoy inspiring thought-provoking discussions regarding aerial phenomena and other high strangeness with like-minded individuals.

I am sorry for the earlier than normal start time but there is a scheduling conflict on Oct 3rd and 9am is the only opening at the library.

The Mutual UFO Network, MUFON invites you to a free meeting that is open to the public where you can share your experience or sighting.

 We meet at 9am in the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, Road Runner Room

 Opinions are welcome, without judgement come out to enjoy the discussion with likeminded individuals who have interest in this ongoing phenomenon.

 Flying Saucers, UFO , UAP or whatever you call them is discussed with the New Mexico MUFON State Director.

 Library is located at 200 East Picacho Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico

