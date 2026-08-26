Mutual UFO Network Las Cruces Chapter Meeting

Mutual UFO Network New Mexico Chapter has established a Las Cruces program

The Abduction of Ssgt Charles Moody - New Evidence ! will be presented Saturday Sept. 5th at 11am at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on East Picacho AVE in the Road Runner Room. The meeting is free & MUFON membership is not required. Enjoy inspiring thought-provoking discussions regarding aerial phenomena and other high strangeness with like-minded individuals.

The Mutual UFO Network, MUFON invites you to a free meeting that is open to the public where you can share your experience or sighting.

 We meet at 11am in the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, Road Runner Room

 Opinions are welcome, without judgement come out to enjoy the discussion with likeminded individuals who have interest in this ongoing phenomenon.

 Flying Saucers, UFO , UAP or whatever you call them is discussed with the New Mexico MUFON State Director.

 Library is located at 200 East Picacho Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico

