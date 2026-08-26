Mutual UFO Network Alamogordo Chapter - Coffee Cups & Flying Saucers

The New Mexico Chapter of the Mutual UFO Network, MUFON is presenting Deep Underground Military Bases on Sept. 19th at the 11am meeting.

New Mexico’s MUFON chapter meets for "Coffee Cups & Flying Saucers" every month on the 3rd Saturday at 11 AM. Our discussions involve flying saucers, UFOs, UAPs, abductions, local sightings, and other high strangeness. The monthly PowerPoint programs and lectures are open to everyone free of charge and located at Otero Arts on the corner of 12th and Indiana in downtown Alamogordo, New Mexico.

