Mural Party with the International Museum of Art and Unity Through Creativity

The International Museum of Art invites you to celebrate the unveiling of a new mural on Saturday, October 10, 2026 from 2-4 with Unity Through Creativity.

This August, the IMoA and Unity Through Creativity partnered to explore global culture and heritage through art. Together, they hosted a community gallery featuring work by local artists and Unity Through Creativity facilitated a mural project, in the gallery “A ‘Forest’ of Singing Tree Murals.”

Our mural, titled “The Window to the World Singing Tree Mural – Living With Those Who Came Before Us” was inspired by the 10,000 plus piece Window to the World collection, offering a glimpse at life across 110 different countries. All August long, community members were able to contribute to the mural, sharing their ideas in the design process and bringing it to fruition by painting and adding their stories to it. Now completed, the mural will be installed at the International Museum of Art for all to enjoy.

All are welcome to the Mural Party on Saturday, October 2, 2026 from 2-4 with Unity Through Creativity. There will be light refreshments and drop-in activities for families. We can’t wait to see you there!

The International Museum of Art is dedicated to making art accessible to all, offering free admission, exhibitions of local artists, and a rich collection of regional and international artifacts. Thanks to the generous support of our members and donors, we continue to foster cultural understanding and promote the visual arts in El Paso.

Unity Through Creativity Foundation (UTC) empowers youth and adults by supporting their creativity and drive for connection. Our mission is Peace Building Through Art Inspired by Nature, using storytelling and large scale painting, to facilitate groups envisioning positive futures to community challenges, sparking innovative actions. The Singing Tree Mural Project is the flagship STEAM program of UTC, where the whole world is invited to make a painting together, using the model of trees and forests. 159 Singing Tree Murals have been made by over 28,000 people from 65 countries.

Visitor Information:

Address: 1211 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902

(Parking on Rio Grande and Brown St.)

Hours:

Thursday: 1:00–5:00 pm

Friday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00 pm

Monday–Wednesday: Closed

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Facebook: International Museum of Art El Paso

Instagram: @imoaep

Website: InternationalMuseumOfArt.org