MUFON New Mexico Chapter meeting - Las Cruces

New Mexico MUFON has expanded into Las Cruces!

The NM Director of the Mutual UFO Network, MUFON will be presenting a program on Mexico’s Roswell – the Crash at Coyame at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on Saturday, June 6th, at 11:00 a.m. We will meet upstairs in the Roadrunner Room; there is elevator access and plenty of on-site parking. Membership to MUFON is not required and the meeting is open to the public.

