MUFON New Mexico Chapter meeting - Las Cruces
MUFON New Mexico Chapter meeting - Las Cruces
New Mexico MUFON has expanded into Las Cruces!
The NM Director of the Mutual UFO Network, MUFON will be presenting a program on Mexico’s Roswell – the Crash at Coyame at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on Saturday, June 6th, at 11:00 a.m. We will meet upstairs in the Roadrunner Room; there is elevator access and plenty of on-site parking. Membership to MUFON is not required and the meeting is open to the public.
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mutual UFO Network New Mexico Chapter
8603247614
nm.mufon@gmail.com
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library
200 E. Picacho AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-528-4000
dcarrillo@lascruces.gov