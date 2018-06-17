Movie Night Fundraiser: Granite Rapids Moon

Come one, come all to a special screening of GRANITE RAPIDS MOON, the first narrative feature film ever to shoot the majority of its footage inside the Grand Canyon. The more people in the audience, the more funds will be raised for Asombro! At the screening, the group will be asked for a show of hands for those who heard about the event from Asombro, so raise them high! We need your help reaching our goal of at least 50 attendees. Tickets at mesillavalleyfilm.org

Fountain Theater in Mesilla (2469 Calle de Guadalupe)

June 17th and 18th @ 7:15 PM

This film was made with permission and oversight from the National Park Service using only the equipment that cast and crew could carry on our backs through 82 miles of hiking. In other words, we made a film while leaving no trace. It is a family-friendly movie, with no sex, nudity, violence, guns, drugs, or particularly harsh language.