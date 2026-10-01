More Than Flowers: Botanical Illustration, Botanical Art and Floral Art with Pamela Strohbar

Join artist Pamela Strobhar for a presentation exploring the different characteristics of these styles. Discover how each style differs in purpose, accuracy, composition and expression. Learn the unique role and history that watercolor holds in the botanical and floral art space. The hope is to convey a deeper appreciation of these beautiful traditions and leave you with ideas for your own experimentation and creativity.

Our meetings are free and open to the public. The presentation will start after a short business meeting.

We welcome YOU to come learn about the magic and beauty of watercolor and get to know our friendly group. Hope to see you there!

