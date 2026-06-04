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Moon Gaze

Moon Gaze

Each month on the Saturday closest to the first quarter moon, we do a "Moongaze" event. Members from the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces set up telescopes for the public to view the Moon and any planets that may be up. The event starts at sunset and lasts for around 2 hours depending on attendance.

Plaza de Las Cruces
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
https://www.aslc-nm.org/
Plaza de Las Cruces
100 North Main Street
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001