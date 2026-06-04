Moon Gaze
Moon Gaze
Each month on the Saturday closest to the first quarter moon, we do a "Moongaze" event. Members from the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces set up telescopes for the public to view the Moon and any planets that may be up. The event starts at sunset and lasts for around 2 hours depending on attendance.
Plaza de Las Cruces
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Astronomical Society of Las Cruces
Plaza de Las Cruces
100 North Main StreetLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001