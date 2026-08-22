Monthly Jazz Jam
Monthly Jazz Jam
Head over to Boba Cafe and Cabaret on Espina Street every third Thursday of the month for MVJBS’ monthly jazz jam. Attendees enjoy a mix of seasoned and advancing musicians playing and singing with the house band. All are welcome to join in the jam or sit back with the audience. Interested musicians are encouraged to sign up by emailing MVJBSjazzjam@gmail.com.
Boba Cafe and Cabaret
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society
8054522789
Rasch@sbcc.edu
Boba Cafe and Cabaret
1900 S. Espina St.Las Cruces, New Mexico